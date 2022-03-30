Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

MGA traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,945. Magna International has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

