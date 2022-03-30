Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.32. Magna International posted earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after acquiring an additional 228,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

MGA stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88. Magna International has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $104.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

