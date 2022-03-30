Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

MSGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.50.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $175.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.26 and a 200-day moving average of $176.82. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

