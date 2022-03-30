Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Sells $26,390.60 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Paul Griscom sold 80 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $2,102.40.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Paul Griscom sold 126 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $3,436.02.

Macy’s stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on M. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Macy’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Macy’s by 24.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

