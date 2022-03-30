Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.550 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.92.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $12.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $343.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,971,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,809. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.18. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

