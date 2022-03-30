Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $507.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cowen from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $343.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.18.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.