Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LULU traded up $12.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $343.97. 2,971,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.92.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

