Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $447.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at MKM Partners from $438.00 to $447.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $343.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.18. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

