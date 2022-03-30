Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

LUCD stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUCD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

