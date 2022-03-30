Lotto 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,871.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $13.01 million and $2,871.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00270724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001037 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.