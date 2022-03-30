Lottery.com (LTRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LTRY stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Lottery.com has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lottery.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Lottery.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.
