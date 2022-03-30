Lottery.com (LTRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LTRY stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Lottery.com has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lottery.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lottery.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lottery.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lottery.com during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lottery.com by 14,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lottery.com during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lottery.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

