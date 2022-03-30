Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 1,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 139,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOCL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78.
Local Bounti Company Profile (NYSE:LOCL)
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
