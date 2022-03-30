LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $41,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $40,860.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $34,470.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $61,740.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $64,260.00.

NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,102,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 68,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

