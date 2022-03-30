Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Prologis by 10.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,938. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.99 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

