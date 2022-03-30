Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 645 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average of $173.91. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.54 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

