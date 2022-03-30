Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 9,221 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,230.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,302,404. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.