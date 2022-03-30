Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 23,156 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,156 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

ANGL traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. 98,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,239. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

