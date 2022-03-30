Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $145,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $261,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,044. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $21.79.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.