Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $2.22 Million in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.05% of Ameresco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 30,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $83.00. 4,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,857. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.76.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.82.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

