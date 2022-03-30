Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $492,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

NYSE SYK traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.88. 29,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,638. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.66. The stock has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

