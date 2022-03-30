Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,428 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,954. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

