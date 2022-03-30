Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $164,500,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.32.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $576.87. The stock had a trading volume of 83,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $255.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $348.84 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

