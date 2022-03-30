Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.32.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.60. The stock had a trading volume of 126,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,789. The firm has a market cap of $184.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.57 and its 200-day moving average is $250.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.