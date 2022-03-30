Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,733,000 after buying an additional 2,979,555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,019 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,539 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,662 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,349,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,795. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

