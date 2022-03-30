Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 127,911 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 121.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,911 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,984 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 395,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,150,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,251,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

