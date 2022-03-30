Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires Shares of 4,785 Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTIP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

