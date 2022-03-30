Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,139 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.97. 91,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $295.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $275.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,386 shares of company stock valued at $188,496,164. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

