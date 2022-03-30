Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $107,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 70.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $258.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.88. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

