Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Director Dipti Amin Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) Director Dipti Amin purchased 35,000 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $57,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $256.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 983.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

