Lincoln National Corp Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Globe Life by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $419,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,457 shares of company stock worth $3,845,104. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

