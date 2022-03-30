Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,764,000 after buying an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.91.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

