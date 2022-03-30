Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,684 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GSK opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

