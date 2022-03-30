Lincoln National Corp Has $362,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $252.34 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

