Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

PJUN stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.