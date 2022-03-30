Lincoln National Corp Decreases Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 32.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after buying an additional 736,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lazard by 34.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 62.5% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 756,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after acquiring an additional 290,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Lazard by 28.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,120,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,340,000 after purchasing an additional 245,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

LAZ opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

About Lazard (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.