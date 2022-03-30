Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KR opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

