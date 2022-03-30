Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

ZEV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 622,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,736. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.49. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

