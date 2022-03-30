Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Director Mark Robert Tobin Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) Director Mark Robert Tobin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $13,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ LTBR opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. Lightbridge Co. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $67.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.14.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Lightbridge to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Lightbridge (Get Rating)
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
