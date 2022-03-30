Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Director Mark Robert Tobin Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) Director Mark Robert Tobin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $13,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LTBR opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. Lightbridge Co. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $67.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.14.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lightbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lightbridge to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

