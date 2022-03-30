Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.92. 392,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 343,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$290.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.03.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 534,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$598,687.04.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

