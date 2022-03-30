Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 46.4% in March

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 680,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 664.3 days.
OTCMKTS LNNGF opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Li Ning has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $13.72.
