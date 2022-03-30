Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 46.4% in March

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 680,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 664.3 days.

OTCMKTS LNNGF opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Li Ning has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $13.72.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

