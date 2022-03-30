Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 4.8% Higher

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.89. 67,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,957,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of -562.80 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,864 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,102,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.