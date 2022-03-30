Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 4.8% Higher

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.89. 67,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,957,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of -562.80 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,864 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,102,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
