LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.
LHCG opened at $166.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
