LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

LHCG opened at $166.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

