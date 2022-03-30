LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.40.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $166.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in LHC Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after buying an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,960,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after buying an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.