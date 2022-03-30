Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levere by 9.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Levere during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Levere during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Levere during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRA opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Levere has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

