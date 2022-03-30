Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Down 24.5% in March

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.42. 829,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.72. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

