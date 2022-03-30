Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $217.20

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 217.20 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 271.40 ($3.56), with a volume of 6813613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.50).

Several equities analysts recently commented on LGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 349.50 ($4.58).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 283.93. The company has a market cap of £16.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

In other news, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.35), for a total value of £202,536.96 ($265,309.09). Also, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,151.66). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $773,976.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.