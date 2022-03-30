LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Price Target Cut to €120.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €128.00 ($140.66) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
LEGIF opened at $113.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.37. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of $113.80 and a one year high of $160.26.
LEG Immobilien Company Profile (Get Rating)
