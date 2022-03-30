Leeward Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
