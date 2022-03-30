Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Target by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Target by 25.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,304,000 after acquiring an additional 362,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 112.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after acquiring an additional 324,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

