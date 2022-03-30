Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $403,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

SO stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.25. 59,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $72.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,179 shares of company stock worth $10,805,076 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

